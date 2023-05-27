HS Prannoy enters final of Malaysia Masters, PV Sindhu bows out

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER HS Prannoy in action

Star Indian shuttler HS Prannoy stormed into the final clash of the men's singles of the Malaysia Masters on Saturday. On the other hand, double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu bowed out of the tournament after she suffered a loss in the semifinals.

World number 9 Prannoy, advanced to the final after his opponent Christian Adinata of Indonesia conceded the game following a nasty knee injury. Prannoy was leading 19-17 when Adinata lost his footing while landing after a jump return and his left knee buckled and the Indonesian shuttler was left in pain.

The 21-year-old Adinata was quickly attended by Prannoy and the Indonesian coach. However, he had to be taken out of the court on a wheelchair and Prannoy progressed to the summit clash. The Indian shuttler will now face the winner of the other semifinal match between China's Weng Hong Yang and Chinese Taipei's Lin Chun-Yi in the final on Sunday.

Interestingly it will be Prannoy's first final of the season and second since he finished as a runner-up at the Swiss Open last year.

When it comes to PV Sindhu, she couldn't make it to the women's singles finals after suffering a 14-21 17-21 loss to Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung. It was a second successive loss for Sindhu following seven wins against Mariska.

Earlier Srikanth Kidambi suffered a disappointing defeat in the quarterfinals against Christian Adinata of Indonesia. Kidambi won the first set by 21-16 to take a confident lead but Adinata stunned the Indian ace shuttler by dominating the second set by 16-21 and the third set by 11-21 to finish the match in just 57 minutes. Another shuttler, Lakshya Sen lost to Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong and bowed out of the competition in the round of 16. He ended his campaign with straight sets loss against Angus 14-21, 19-21.

