Commonwealth Games: Wrestler Naveen clinches gold medal, bags 34th medal for India

India's wrestler Naveen Malik won the gold medal for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 after registering a win over Pakistan’s Muhammad Sharif Tahir.

The 19-year-old Naveen defeated his Pakistani opponent by 9-0 in the 74 kg category of wrestling on Saturday.

His dominating win added the 6th medal in wrestling and the 34th medal in India's medal tally. India has bagged 12 gold medals, 11 silver medals, and 11 bronze medals in the 2022 edition of the multi-nation event so far.

Earlier in the day, Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Vinesh Phogat also won the gold medals in wrestling.

The Olympics silver medallist Dahiya thrashed Nigeria's Ebikewenimo Welson in the 57 Kg weight category with a 10-0. Dahiya registered the win by technical superiority.

On the other hand, the 27-year-old Phogat scripted history by becoming the 1st Indian woman to win Gold at both CWG & Asian Games. She also became the 1st Indian woman to bag three consecutive gold medals at the Commonwealth Games.

Gold Medal Winners for India so far:

Mirabai Chanu in Weightlifting (Women's 46 kg category)

Jeremy Lalrinnunga in Weightlifting (Men's 67 kg category)

Achinta Sheuli in Weightlifting (Men's 73 kg category)

Bajrang Punia in Wrestling (Men's 65 kg category)

Deepak Punia in Wrestling (Men's 86 kg category)

Sakshi Malik in Wrestling (Women's 63 kg category)

Lawn Bowl women's team

Men's Table Tennis team

Sudhir in para Powerlifting

Ravi Dahiya in Wrestling (Men's 57 kg category)

Vinesh Phogat in Wrestling (Women's 53 kg category)

Naveen Malik in Wrestling (Men's 74 kg category)

