Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs ENG: England retain top position as match against India ends in draw

The FIH Hockey World Cup match between India and England which was played on Sunday ended in a draw. Team India started their campaign on a high note by defeating Spain in the opening match and similarly the Three lions too won their first game against Wales. However, both teams fail to convert goal even in the time of 60 minutes.

Even though England initially had the upper had with a possession percentage better than India, Team India soon took the charge and turned the tables with their impressive defence. There were times when chances were created on both sides, but goalkeepers impressed with their game and the result ended into a tie 0-0. Both teams will share one point each after the draw.

In the match, the ball possesion was 53% with England and 47% with India. While Team India bagged four penalty corners, England got as much as 8 penalty corners. However, both teams failed to utilizetheir respective penalty corners. Number of shots on goal by England were 8 and that by India were 9 times.

16 teams which are divided into 4 groups are participating in the tournament. With India placed in pool D along with England, Spain and Wales. India has been waiting for the World Cup trophy for 47 years. They last won the Hockey World Cup trophy in 1975 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. After this, the men in blue never got a chance to lift any trophy in this global event. Team India won the World Cup last time by defeating arch-rivals Pakistan.

India are set to play their next match on the 19th of January against Wales in Bhubaneshwar. On the other hand, England will face Spain on the same day ahead of India's game.

Line-ups for the opening match:

Team India: PR Sreejesh (GK), Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sukhjeet Singh.

Substitutes: Jarmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Krishan Pathak (GK), Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad.

England: Nicholas Park, Jack Waller, David Ames (c), Zachary Wallace, Sam Ward, James Albery, Phil Roper, David Goodfield, Oliver Payne (GK), Thomas Sorsby, Will Calnan.

Substitutes: Harry Martin, James Mazarelo (GK), Stuart Rushmere, Liam Ansell, David Condon, Nicholas Bandurak, Liam Sanford.

Head-to-head details

Matches played: 22

Matches won by India: 10

Matches won by England: 7

Matches ended in draw: 5

