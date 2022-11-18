Formula 1: Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and other drivers unite for Sebastian Vettel's farewell dinner

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sebastian Vettel bids adieu to F1

Formula 1: One of the most loved and reputed Formula 1 drivers Sebastian Vettel is all set to feature in his last outing in Formula 1 at Abu Dhabi GP on Sunday. Four-time champion Vettel will bid adieu to the Sport after the 2022 season of Formula 1 ends and the F1 arena is going through high emotions. In a rare moment ahead of the first practice session in Abu Dhabi, all the 20 Formula 1 drivers were seen getting together at Vettel's farewell dinner.

The plan was initiated by long-time F1 rival and friend Lewis Hamilton but all the 20 drivers gathered for the dinner to make the night memorable. The pictures of the same were also shared by the drivers and fans on social media. Fellow driver and Formula 1 great Fernando Alonso shared the picture from the dinner and captioned it, "That was a fun night. #DankeSeb."

7-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton shared another photo and wrote, "An unforgettable night". Vettel's team Aston Martin also shared a picture and wrote, "Everyone is a Sebastian Vettel fan. #DankeSeb". Have a look at tweets from the dinner party.

Meanwhile, F1 great Fernando Alonso also paid tribute to the German driver Vettel. Alonso shared a post on his social media and revealed a special helmet that he is set to don during the Abu Dhabi GP. "Danke Seb, One last time sharing the track with you, It will be emotional and sad at the same time, but I wish you all the best for your next chapter," Alonso wrote on his Instagram handle while sharing the photo of the helmet.

Sebastian Vettel made his F1 debut in 2007 with BMW Sauber. He joined the Red Bull team in 2009 and went on to win four consecutive titles with the team from 2010 to 2013. Vettel has also raced for Ferrari and is currently behind the wheels of the Aston Martin in 2022.

