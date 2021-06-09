Watch: Griezmann scores stunning bicycle-kick goal ahead of Euro 2020

Image Source : SCREENGRAB/SONY LIV France's Antoine Griezmann (second from left) scores a goal against Bulgaria in Paris on Tuesday night.

France have been a force to reckon with the firepower it possesses and there seems to be no stopping the current world champions too as their bid for Euro 2020 preparations ended in the desired manner with a 3-0 win over Bulgaria in a friendly on Tuesday night.

While two late second-half goals by substitute Oliver Giroud made him star of the match, it was first half Antoine Griezmann that had the French talking throughout the night as the Barcelona winger returned with his trademark stunning goals.

The match opener came in the 29th minute in a well-crafted bicycle-kick goal that Griezmann shot in after the ball ricocheted nicely in front of him at a height to make that acrobatic effort for to kick it in.

The match did come with a worry for the French fans as striker Karim Benzema’s return to international football continues to go awry after the Real Madrid star was back in the squad after a gap of five years.

Benzema had a penalty saved and hit the post last week in his first appearance for France in nearly six years.