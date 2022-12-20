Was Lionel Messi's second goal in finals invalid? netizens have FIFA officials under scanner

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Netizens tear into FIFA for allowing controversial goal

In a historic feat that unfolded on December 18, 2022, at the Lusail Stadium as Argentina sealed a nail-biting thriller to win the World Cup for the third time in World Cup history. After a long wait of 36 years, Argentina had a feel of the World Cup and how it feels to have the crown of World Champion. More than anyone else, it was a special moment for Lionel Messi, who tasted World Cup success for the first and probably for the last time.

The skipper of Argentina, Lionel Messi, was stellar, not only in the finals but through the tournament as well. Messi rose to his very best as he scored two goals for Argentia in the marquee clash. In this thriller of a contest, the Argentina and Paris-Saint Germain legend scored his second goal for Argentina in the 108th minute (second half of extra time). Lionel Messi deflected a shot into the back of the net with the wall crossing the goal line. Surprisingly, many netizens have now put the goal under the scanner and have questioned the credibility of FIFA's match officials. Twitterati believes that the goal should not have been considered at all. Few Argentina substitutes had walked into the pitch before Messi could deflect the ball into nets and according to the rule books, the strike shouldn't have been considered at all.

ALSO READ | Lionel Messi becomes 'FIRST SOCCER PLAYER' in history to achieve this feat

Here's how netizens have evaluated this goal.

Messi bowed out of the tournament with the Golden Ball and the World Cup. Interestingly, under Messi, Argentina played in the finals of the 2014 World Cup and were defeated by Germany in Brazil. Messi had won the Golden Ball in that edition too but couldn't win the final prize. Lusail and Leo Messi have a beautiful love story. Argentina faced a crushing defeat against Saudi Arabia at the Lusail but their story came to a beautiful conclusion on December 18, 2022, as they edged past France to win the World Cup for the third time.

Latest Sports News