Rising Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal picks Lionel Messi's old jersey number for 2024-25 season

The rising footballer Lamine Yamal selected the new jersey number for the upcoming 2024-25 season on Wednesday, July 17. Barcelona youngster picked the no.19 jersey, previously worn by iconic players, including legendary Lionel Messi, at Camp Nou.

The 17-year-old Yamal stole the limelight during Spain's triumph in the recent Euro 2024. The young forward scored one goal and provided four more in Spain's seven unbeaten campain in Germany. He scored the opening goal against France in the semi-final and provided a brilliant assist for the first goal against England in the summit clash in Berlin on July 14.

"The uncertainty is over," FC Barcelona's official statement said. "Lamine Yamal, to be an official first team player this season, will wear the number '19' for the 2024/25 campaign. The teenage follows in the footsteps of several high profile players during FC Barcelona's history and it is also the number he wore during the recent Euro 2024 tournament in which he was named Young Player of the competitions after a series of performance that captivated the world of football."

Yamal bagged the Young Player of the Tournament award at Euros and is tipped to carry the momentum in the upcoming club season. He wore the No. 27 jersey during the breakthrough 2023-24 season for the Catalan side as he was registered with the youth side.

But all players need to pick the jersey no.1 to 25 for the senior side in La Liga, Spain's top football division. Vitor Roque wore the no.19 jersey last season after arriving at Camp Nou with a lot of expectations. But the Brazilian youngster failed to hold a regular first-team place and has been reportedly considering his future in the ongoing summer transfer market.

Apart from Roque, the No. 19 jersey has been worn by Sergio Aguero (2021), Ferran Torres (2022), and Franck Kessie (2022/23) in recent years. Messi famously donned this number during his sensational rise in football from 2004 to 2008. Messi shifted to no.10 jersey from the 2008-09 season when he clinched his first-ever Ballon d'Or award.