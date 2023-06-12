Vanuatu vs India: Sunil Chhetri produces sensational volley to boost India to Intercontinental Cup 2023 final

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sunil Chhetri scores against Vanuatu

Sunil Chhetri produced magic with a sensational goal at Kalinga Stadium to help India secure a 1-0 win against Vanuatu in the fourth match of the Intercontinental Cup 2023 on Monday, June 12. A win also guided India to the final of the third edition after winning the opening game against Mongolia on June 9. Vanuatu's chances for reaching the final of the four-team tournament ended as they remain without a point after two games.

Indian team struggled for a breakthrough for the majority of the time against 164th-ranked Vanuatu. Blue Tigers missed plenty of easy chances to score and will not be pleased with their effort despite clinching three points.

Igor Stimac's men needed a magical touch from captain Fantastic to avoid blushes in Bhubaneshwar. Shubashish produced an assist down the left flank after breaking into the box with his quick feet. Chhetri collected the ball with his chest and then bring it down for a half volley which ended at the back of the nets with no time for Vanuatu goalkeeper Kalotang to react.

This is India's sixth consecutive win stretching from Tri-Serie Cup win and the fourth consecutive clean sheet after another solid performance from defence. Chhetri bagged the Player of the Match award and shocked the fans by announcing that he and his wife are expecting a baby and dedicated this memorable strike to her.

"Me and my wife are expecting a baby, this is how she wanted me to announce - it's for her and the baby. I just hope we got all the blessings and wishes," Chhetri said during the post-match presentation.

Indian head coach Igor Stimac was not happy with his players' performance in the first half. They fired 24 shots but only two of them were on target, including Chhetri's 81st-minute strike.

"In these conditions, if you don't score early it becomes difficult as time moves. The positive thing is that we haven't lost composure and calmness. First half the midfield was sloppy and that's why we changed players," Stimac said after the game.

Latest Sports News