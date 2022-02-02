ISL 2021-22: Revised fixtures for remainder season unveiled

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE File photo of Indian Super League trophy

The Indian Super League on Wednesday unveiled the revised fixture list for the ongoing event with the organisers incorporating all the matches that were postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks last month in the schedule that begins February 9.

ATK Mohun Bagan will face Jamshedpur FC in the final match of the regular season at the PJN Stadium here on March 7, according to the revised fixture drawn by the league organisers Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL).

"Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) today released the revised fixture list for 25 matches, from February 9 onwards, for the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season. The League has incorporated the matches that were postponed in January into the redrawn calendar," the ISL said in a statement.

There will be three additional double-headers, all on Saturdays (February 19, February 26, and March 5) to accommodate the five games that were suspended. It was due to multiple COVID cases in the teams with the worst hit being Kerala Blasters, ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC.

In the final five weeks of the league season, multiple teams will be fighting for the top spot and the reward of representing India in the 2023 AFC Champions League.

The eighth season (2021-22) of the lucrative league kicked off on November 19 with ATK Mohun Bagan taking on Kerala Blasters.