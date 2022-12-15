Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022: Road to final, head-to-head, match insights and other details

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Argentina vs France

Argentina and France are set to face each other in the much awaited final clash of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday. In the first semis, legendary player Lionel Messi's Argentina defeated Croatia to advance to the summit clash 3-0. On the other hand, France defeated Morocco 2-0 to make their way to the final

The match between Argentina and France is scheduled to be played at the at 8:30 PM IST at the Lusail stadium.

Before we dive into action, here is all you need to know about the upcoming game:

Head-to-head Details -

Argentina and France have met each other at the World Cup stage three times so far. Their previous meetings were in the years 1930, 1978, and 2018.

In their previous encounter in Russia, Kylian Mbappe guided France to win the game 4-3.

France vs Argentina Head-To-Head:

Matches won by France - 1

Matches won by Argentina - 2

Matches ended in a draw - 0

Let's look at their journeys to the quarterfinals:

France's road to the final -

Match 1: France vs Australia - Winner (4-1)

France vs Australia - Winner (4-1) Match 2: France vs Denmark - Loser (2-1)

France vs Denmark - Loser (2-1) Match 3: France vs Tunisia - Loser (0-1)

France vs Tunisia - Loser (0-1) Round of 16: France vs Poland - Winner (3-1)

France vs Poland - Winner (3-1) Quarterfinals: France vs England - Winner (2-1)

France vs England - Winner (2-1) Semifinals: France vs Morocco - Winner (2-0)

​Argentina's road to the final -

Match 1: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia - Loser (1-2)

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia - Loser (1-2) Match 2: Argentina vs Mexico - Winner (2-0)

Argentina vs Mexico - Winner (2-0) Match 3: Argentina vs Poland - Winner (0-2)

Argentina vs Poland - Winner (0-2) Round of 16: Argentina vs Australia - Winner (2-1)

Argentina vs Australia - Winner (2-1) Quarterfinals: Argentina vs Netherlands - Winner on penalties (4-3)

Argentina vs Netherlands - Winner on penalties (4-3) Semifinals: Argentina vs Croatia - Winner (3-0)

Let's look at some valuable insights:

This will be Argentina's sixth World Cup appearance. The team has won the title twice so far, in the years 1978 and 1986.

On the other hand, France have made it to the final of the World Cup for the fourth time after 1998, 2006, 2018.

