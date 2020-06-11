Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Everton forward Theo Walcott to miss Premier League restart after surgery

Everton forward Theo Walcott will miss the restart of the English Premier League season after undergoing abdominal surgery, the club said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Theo Walcott is set to miss the restart of the Premier League season after undergoing surgery.

"The 31-year-old Everton forward had abdominal surgery on Monday evening, having developed symptoms following the first team's return to training," the statement on Everton's official website read.

"He has now started his rehabilitation under the care of the club's medical team and is expected to make a return to training in four weeks."

Walcott netted once in 21 league appearances before the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

Meanwhile, one of English Premier League's sought after derby between Liverpool and Everton has been cleared to be held at Everton's Goodison Park Stadium with both the clubs also allowed to play their home matches at their own grounds.

As per a BBC report, Liverpool's ground safety advisory group has recommended that both Everton and Liverpool can play their remaining home fixtures "safely and securely" behind closed doors at their stadiums.

The tie, slated to be played on June 21, could be the first chance for Liverpool -- who are 25 points clear at the top -- to win the title.

