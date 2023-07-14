Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes first Indian cricketer to achieve massive record; joins Rohit, Shikhar in elite list

Follow us on Image Source : AP Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 171 on his Test debut and broke a few records

Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his smashing form in international cricket as he smashed his maiden century on Test debut against the West Indies in Dominica on Thursday, July 13. Jaiswal, who was coming off a sensational domestic season and then the IPL, overcame a nervy start to choose and pick bowlers and deliveries while keeping his intent positive.

The whole dressing room was up on its feet when Jaiswal got his fifty and he made them stand up and applaud a couple of more times as he became the 17th Indian batter to slam a century in his first Test. Jaiswal was the third Indian opener to achieve the feat and first one to do it in the West Indies for his country. Jaiswal stitched a 229-run record-breaking opening stand with skipper Rohit Sharma and then 110-run stand with Virat Kohli as Indian batters frustrated the West Indies.

Jaiswal continued from his overnight score of 143 and on Day 3 too, he didn't look in too much discomfort having survived a plumb LBW call late on Day 2. Jaiswal became the first Indian batter to score a 150 on Test debut away before notching up the third-highest score by an Indian batter on Test debut. Jaiswal got out on 171, which is third highest by an Indian on debut after Shikhar Dhawan (187 vs Australia) and skipper Rohit Sharma (177 vs West Indies).

Highest scores on Test debut away from home

287 - Tip Foster (ENG) vs AUS (Sydney, 1903)

222* - Jacques Rudolph (SA) vs BAN (Chattogram, 2003)

210* - Kyle Mayers (WI) vs BAN (Chattogram, 2021)

200 - Devon Conway (NZ) vs ENG (Lord’s, 2021)

171 - Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND) vs WI (Roseau, 2023)

Highest individual score for India on Test debut

187 - Shikhar Dhawan - IND vs AUS (Mohali, 2013)

177 - Rohit Sharma - IND vs WI (Kolkata, 2013)

171 - Yashasvi Jaiswal - IND vs WI (Dominica, 2023)

137 - Gundappa Viswanath - IND vs AUS (Kanpur, 1969)

134 - Prithvi Shaw - IND vs WI (Rajkot, 2018)

As for the match, even though India lost Jaiswal, Kohli unbeaten on 72 took his side's lead to 250 as India eye declaration in the post-lunch session.

