World Cup 2023: Team India players granted break for two days, question looms over Hardik Pandya's fitness

Team India is sitting pretty at the top of the points table with five wins from as many matches in the ongoing World Cup. The hosts are the only team to not lose a single game in this mega event so far. Their latest win came against New Zealand who were their nemesis in ICC events since 2003 with Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami playing starring roles.

The Men in Blue have been rewarded for their exceptional performance as the players have been granted a two-day break. They will stay in Dharamsala now exploring the picturesque hill town for the next couple of days before travelling to Lucknow for their next match against England on October 29. (Sunday). Moreover, according to Cricbuzz, there are no scheduled net or practice sessions planned at the moment.

As for the team's remaining schedule in the tournament, after the England clash, India are scheduled to lock horns against Sri Lanka on November 2, South Africa on November 5 and the Netherlands on November 12. Having said that there is still no update on Hardik Pandya's availability. He had twisted his ankle during the Bangladesh game and didn't play any further part while he didn't play against New Zealand as well.

Earlier, BCCI had stated that he will join the team in Lucknow and the management is also confident that the all-rounder will get fit in time. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan was stung by a honeybee while batting in the nets but it has been reported that he is in good health at the moment.

India's performance so far in World Cup 2023:

Won by 6 wickets vs Australia

Won by 8 wickets vs Afghanistan

Won by 7 wickets vs Pakistan

Won by 7 wickets vs Bangladesh

Won by 4 wickets vs New Zealand

