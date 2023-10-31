World Cup 2023 semifinal qualification scenario: What happens if Pakistan lose to Bangladesh in Kolkata?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pakistan will face Bangladesh in a must-win clash in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023

Pakistan are hanging by a slim thread in the race for the semifinals in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup having lost four games in a row. Pakistan and Australia have gotten on opposite tracks as the five-time champions can't stop winning after beginning the tournament with two defeats while the Babar Azam-led side can't seem to buy a win and the Tuesday game against Bangladesh will be the last roll of the dice.

Pakistan have just four points in six games and even if they win all their remaining games, they won't be guaranteed a place in the semi-finals as they will need New Zealand and Australia to lose the rest of their matches. New Zealand and Australia currently have eight points each in their kitty and one more win for both of them respectively will effectively end the challenge for teams like Bangladesh and England.

Pakistan can't afford a slip-up anymore but even if they lose in Kolkata on October 31, they can still qualify. But the scenario remains the same. They have to win their remaining games against New Zealand and England and hope that the Kiwis and Australia lose their matches. Afghanistan's win hasn't helped the cause for any of the teams in the lower half of the table as they will be eager to get to at least four wins, if not five.

Australia are to play England, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and are expected to win at least two of those games while New Zealand face Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka. Even though New Zealand have slightly tougher matches remaining, with the strength and quality of their side, they too will be gunning to win two of those three matches.

Thus, Pakistan can't leave it too late. They won't be officially out but at eight points, they might be stretching it too far. India and South Africa are in a comfortable position with six and five wins respectively and both are set to face each other in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5.

