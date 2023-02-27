Women's T20 World Cup: ICC reveals Team of tournament as only one Indian star finds her place

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY One Indian named in Women's T20 World Cup team of the tournament

Women's T20 World Cup: After some mouthwatering clashes in the 8th edition of the Women's T20 World Cup, the world got its ultimate champion on Sunday in the form of Australia. Meg Lanning's side continued their dominance as the team bagged its sixth T20 title. A day after the fascinating final was played out in front of a packed Newlands crowd, the International Cricket Council has revealed the best XI of the tournament.

The International Cricket body revealed the team on social media as only one Indian made the cut. The list is dominated by champions Australia as five players from Lanning's team find their place. Runners-up South Africa have three players in the team, while semifinalists England have 2.

Richa Ghosh only Indian in the list

Notably, Richa Ghosh is the only Indian player to be named in the team. Ghosh had a decent World Cup, where she made crucial contributions in the middle order. Ghosh was dismissed two times in the five innings and made 136 runs at an average of 68. Ghosh was also the only Indian among the nominees for the Player of the tournament award, which ultimately went to the Australian Ash Gardner.

In the Team of the tournament, Australia's opener Alyssa Healy, all-rounder Ash Gardner, and bowlers Darcie Brown and Megan Schutt are present. While the Proteas have openers Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt and speedster Shabnim Ismail in the team. England's batter Nat Sciver Brunt and spinner Sophie Ecclestone also find their places, while West Indies' Karishma Ramharack completes the XI. Meanwhile, Ireland's Orla Prendergast is the 12th player in the team.

Australia women's team, on Sunday, thrashed South Africa in the final clash to clinch their sixth T20 World Cup title. The Aussies registered their 2nd hat trick of tournament titles by defeating the Proteas by 19 runs. In the eight editions played of the T20 World Cup, Australia made it to the summit clash seven times and emerged victorious six times.

