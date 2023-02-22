Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Women's Premier League 2023: All you need to know about WPL inaugural season - date, teams, fixtures

The stage is set for the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) as five teams will compete to be crowned the champions. After splashing the cash in the auction window, the action now moves to the on-field battle as the likes of Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and others hunt for a shot at glory. Ahead of the inaugural season of the WPL, here is all you need to know including the live streaming details, teams and fixtures.

When will the WPL 2023 season start?

The WPL 2023 season will start on Saturday, March 4.

Which teams will compete in the WPL 2023 season?

Five teams will compete in the WPL 2023 season - Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz.

Who will play in the opening match of the WPL 2023 season?

The Gujarat Giants will host the Mumbai Indians in the opening contest of the WPL 2023 at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Who is the most expensive player in the WPL season?

Smriti Mandhana is the most expensive player in the WPL 2023 season having attracted a price of Rs 3.4 crore from Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Where will be the WPL 2023 season be played?

The WPL 2023 season will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

What is the per match valuation of a WPL 2023 match?

A WPL 2023 season match is valued at more than Rs 7 core each.

Where will the WPL 2023 season get broadcasted?

The WPL 2023 season will be broadcasted on the Sports 18 Network.

Where can WPL 2023 season get live streamed?

The WPL 2023 season will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema App.

