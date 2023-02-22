Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Women's T20 World Cup: Will Team India extract revenge for 2020 final defeat or will AUS reign supreme? | READ

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India will look to break their International Cricket Council (ICC)T20 World Cup jinx against Australia as they take on the team from Down Under for a place in the final. After finishing second in the group stage, the Women in Blue will have to overcome the poor historical record against the Aussies in the shorter format as they try to clinch their first T20 World Cup in the women’s division.

India’s poor record against Australia in Women’s T20Is

So far the two rivals have faced on 30 occasions in the shortest version of the game and history is not on India’s side. The Blue army has won on seven occasions against the Baggy Greens with their recent win coming in December of 2022 in a Super Over. It also remains to be India’s only win since February 2020, when they beat the hosts in the opening match of the 2020 edition of the T20 World Cup.

India recently lost the five-match T20I series at the backend of last season by 4-1 and will need to produce their ‘A-Game’ to get the better of Aussies.

India vs Australia Women’s T20I Record

Matches Played – 30

Australia Wins – 22

India Wins – 7 (one win in Super Over)

Draws – 1

India’s poor record against Australia in Women’s T20 World Cup

The odds will be against the Indian team in terms of their record against Meg Lanning’s side as they have won only one match in five. India’s solitary win against Australia came in the group stage of the 2020 competition as they beat the hosts by 17 runs at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney. Poonam Yadav was adjourned as the ‘Player of the Match’ for scalping four wickets in the contest.

This will be the third time both Indi and Australia will meet in the semifinal of the competition. On both occasions in 2010 and 2018, the India side ended on the wrong side of the result and missed out on the final.

India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup Record

Matches Played – 5

Australia Wins – 4

India Wins – 1

Draws – 0

Australia also famously beat India in the final of the 2020 T20 World Cup by 85 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. Interestingly, India are yet to win a knockout game in the T20 World Cup and their only appearance in the t20 World Cup final in 2020 was by virtue of their superior group stage record when the semifinal was washed out in Australia.

The Semifinal clash between India Women and Australia Women will take place on Thursday (February 23) at the Newlands in Cape Town with the match starting at 6:30 PM and the toss taking place at 6:00 PM.

