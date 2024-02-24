'Will start to study when Anderson retires': Fan's poster during 4th Test goes viral, Ravi Shastri reacts

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/SCREENGRAB Ravi Shastri came up with a hilarious response to fan's poster about James Anderson during the fourth IND vs ENG Test

Former India head coach and commentator and broadcaster Ravi Shastri is getting more blunt and clever with his one-liners by the day in the commentary box. The ongoing India-England Test series is proof of Shastri's commentary gold as the fans have gotten to listen to some hilarious one-liners in the four games so far and Ranchi was no different. This time a fan gave Shastri a reason to get his one-liner off the blocks.

The cameraman panned onto the stands showing a fan's poster which said, "Will start to study when Anderson retires." The poster gave birth to several memes and reactions with the best one coming from Shastri himself.

"You've got to wait, young man. You are not studying soon, go on a long holiday. It is not happening any time soon," Shastri said on air as James Anderson was breathing fire. Anderson made both Indian openers skipper Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal to play and eventually struck gold with the former's wicket.

The commentators went on further to elaborate on Anderson's genius. The 41-year-old has taken 1110 wickets in 294 first-class matches including 54 fifers. With Rohit's wicket, Anderson has 697 to his name in Test cricket and is just three away from becoming only the third bowler in the world to reach the landmark of 700.

Anderson has taken 7 wickets in the ongoing series so far and even though he hasn't bowled at the standards he has set himself, the longevity of the veteran pacer is something to be boasted of, especially for a fast bowler.

Anderson gave England the opening and the young spinners Shoaib Bashir and Tom Hartley ran through the Indian middle-order to leave the hosts six down, with 180 runs in deficit. England amassed 353 runs in their first innings.