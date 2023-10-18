'Whether it's the Red & Gold or Green or Orange...': RCB shares heart-warming post for van der Merwe

Follow us on Image Source : AP Roelof van der Merwe.

The Netherlands pulled off another upset over South Africa as the Dutch side defeated the Proteas Brigade in the World Cup 2023 in Dharamsala on Tuesday. The Scott Edwards' side inflicted a double blow to Temba Bavuma-led team as they outclassed them by 38 runs after that famous win in the T20 World Cup 2022. South Africa's son Roelof van der Merwe played another part in Proteas' loss as he starred in all three departments.

With the team reeling at 14/7, van der Merew first provided the much-needed energy in the first innings and was part of the 36-ball 64-run stand which propelled the Orange army to amass 245. He then took the key wickets of Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen while also shining in the field. After the Dutch victory, IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore heaped praise on the Dutch all-rounder with a special post for him.

"This is a van der Merwe appreciation post! Some of his colleagues have become coaches and commentators, but he’s still at it! Whether it's the Red & Gold or Green or Orange, his passion is unmatched," RCB wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Notably, van der Merwe has played IPL in five seasons. He was part of the RCB set-up in 2009 and 2010, before being picked by Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2011 and being their part till 2013. The 38-year-old has shared a dressing room alongside now-retired legendary players like Rahul Dravid, Kevin Pietersen and Anil Kumble among others in RCB. Born in Johannesburg, he has also played for South Africa in 13 ODIs and 13 T20Is.

Van der Merwe was the epicentre of another key moment for the Dutch side when he helped the orange army upset South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2022. Chasing a target of 159, South Africa had David Miller in the middle and were in line for a win had he remained unbeaten. But van der Merwe took a splendid catch to dismiss the dangerous hitter which saw the hopes of South Africa end in despair

Latest Cricket News