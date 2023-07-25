'We need players like him...': Rohit Sharma gives special mention to Virat Kohli after series win against WI

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Rain denied India crucial World Test Championship (WTC) in the second Test against the West Indies. India needed eight wickets to win the Port of Spain Test while West Indies required 289 more runs. But persistent rain led to the umpires calling off the day after the scheduled Tea time as the match ended in a draw. Team India sealed their ninth consecutive Test series against the West Indies by 1-0 margin.

Skipper Rohit Sharma was delighted with the way the team responded to different challenges throughout the series. Virat Kohli was the star for the visitors in the second Test scoring a valuable century, his 29th in Tests, when the team was in trouble at 182/4. Rohit had a special mention for his former captain pointing out that the players like Kohli are huge in the team especially in Tests.

"In Test matches, you need guys who stabilise the innings like what Virat (Kohli) did, he played superbly. You need the mixture of everything. We have depth, we have got variety. We are in the right place. It's about getting the job done. I always believe in getting better as a team. I said after the World Test Championship final as well. We've played consistent cricket. That's what we are looking at. We want to focus on all three aspects of the game," Rohit said after the match.

Mohammed Siraj won the player of the match for his excellent bowling figures of 5/60 in the first innings. Opening up about his spell, Rohit Sharma believed Siraj has taken a huge step and led the attack responsibly while also lauding Ishan Kishan for his brilliant half-century that set up quick declaration.

"Siraj, I have been watching him closely. He's taken such a giant step. He has led this attack. I don't want anyone to lead the attack. I want everyone to lead when they are having the ball in their hand. You want the entire pace battery taking the responsibility. You need guys like Ishan (Kishan). We wanted quick runs, we promoted him, he wasn't afraid," the India captain further added.

Latest Cricket News