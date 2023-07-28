WATCH | Virat Kohli's one-handed stunner in 1st ODI against West Indies leaves spectators spellbound

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Virat Kohli takes one-handed catch to dismiss Romario Shepherd

Virat Kohli is known for his agility on the field and has pulled off many blinders in his cricketing career thus far that have often left spectators and experts of the game spellbound. The 34-year-old's mindboggling reflexes were on show in the first ODI at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown as he lunged sideways with his outstretched right hand and sent Romario Shepherd to the West Indian dressing room.

Having elected to field first after winning the toss, India's bowlers proved their skipper Rohit Sharma right and made early inroads to unsettle the West Indian batting order. The hosts were under the pump being four down for just 96 at the end of 17 overs and were in desperate need to get their innings back on track. However, to their dismay, India's star allrounder Ravindra Jadeja brought his 'A' game to the table in the 18th over and jolted the Shai Hope-led side with two crucial breakthroughs.

Jadeja was quick to get rid of batting allrounder Rovman Powell before he could inflict any damage. India's spin allrounder bowled one fuller to Powell and the latter just poked at it. The ball kissed the outside edge of Powell's willow and went comfortably into the hands of Shubman Gill who was waiting in anticipation.

The Navagam-born bowled an absolute corker up front to Romario Shepherd and before the latter could even fathom what was going around, he was shown the way back to his dressing room. Jadeja enticed Shepherd to drive a fuller delivery which kissed the outside edge and the rest was taken care of by an acrobatic effort from Virat standing at the second slip.

Watch Virat Kohli's one-handed catch:

Virat made the grab look extremely easy and it gave the impression as if it was a routine effort for the Delhi-born. Fans were left in awe of the spectacular effort as the Indian players gathered around to celebrate the dismissal in a huddle.

India's clinical bowling effort restricted the Windies to 114 and Rohit Sharma and his men chased the traget down in the 23rd over with Kuldeep Yadav walking away with the Player of the Match award. He finished with the bowling figures of 3-2-6-4.

