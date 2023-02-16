WATCH VIDEO: Prithvi Shaw attacked after denying selfie with fans

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@RAVISHIV) Prithvi Shaw attacked by fans

In a horrendous incident that happened on February 15, 2023, Prithvi Shaw was attacked by his fans after he denied taking selfies. The incident happened in Mumbai, and an official complaint has been lodged against the people who tried to assault Shaw and his friend. Before Shaw could even realise it, the argument escalated into an aggressive fight with a baseball bat and a car chase. According to police officials, eight people have been named for allegedly charging Shaw.

Shaw was visiting his friend when a few fans approached him and demanded selfies. Shaw was considerate, and he cooperated with them, but the fans were adamant and demanded more pictures. The youngster insisted they back off, but they were adamant and kept on asking for pictures. Seeing the situation get out of hand, Prithvi asked his manager to intervene and have the fans removed. This incident irked his fans, and as a result, they attacked his car. The incident took place when Shaw was dropping off his friend. Much to Shaw's fortune, he was not present in the car, or else he might have been severely injured.

A complaint has been filed at the Oshiwara police station against eight people. The complaint has been lodged under IPS sections 143, 148, 149, 384, 437, 504, and 506 and is yet to be investigated. On the contrary, two identified people, Shobhit Thakur and Sana or Sapna Gill, have challenged the charges and blamed Shaw for starting the feud first. The police officials also said that according to Shaw's friend, the fans demanded Rs. 50,000 and threatened him with a fake police complaint. As of now, all the charges have been challenged by the people in question. Shaw was selected for India's squad in a limited-overs series against the Kiwis in January. Shaw did not make it to the final playing XI, and as of now, his chances of getting back into the Indian team look pretty grim.

