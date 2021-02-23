Watch: Rishabh Pant tries his hands on drone camera ahead of Pink ball Test

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rishabh Pant tries his hand on the drone during a training session in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Following a massive win against England in the second Test, which tied the series 1-1, there's a sense of confidence and calmness that could be felt in the Indian camp with the belief the series is there to take if they are putting in their best effort in the home condition.

With the India-England carnival reaching Ahmedabad for the maiden pink-ball Test between both sides, players have been slugging it out in the nets in order to get accustomed to the mystery ball of Test cricket.

However, Indian players just know how to enjoy time together to find some light moments during training and on Tuesday BCCI shared a video that reflected exactly that.

In a rare video from India's practice session at the newly-refurbished Motera Stadium, Rishabh Pant was seen having some fun with a drone camera along with Ashwin and other players.

The video certainly goes with the witty character the young cricketer has been over the last few months, especially after his series-winning exploits Down Under, which has established himself as the replacement for the Indian great MS Dhoni.

Pant is also known for his chirpings behind the stumps. During the opening day of the first Test match between India and Australia, Rishabh Pant continued to chirp away behind the wicket to motivate his bowler.

Pant's 'commentary' behind the stumps began early from Day 1. During the 12th over, Ravichandran Ashwin came from around the wicket to opener Rory Burns, and Pant cheekily says, "Idhar se phasega toh maza aayega!" (It'd be fun if he gets trapped from this angle!)