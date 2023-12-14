WATCH: Harmanpreet Kaur run out on 49 after her bat gets stuck again; broadcaster shows her fifty in a goof-up

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur fell short of her maiden Test half-century by just one run

Harmanpreet Kaur and unfortunate run-out in 2023 has become a sad love story that no one knew was brewing but is a thing now. Whether it was in the Women's T20 World Cup match against Australia or now the one-off Test against England in Navi Mumbai, Indian skipper Harmanpreet has found her bat suck just before the crease and get run-out. Whether it is casual or carlessness or sheer lack of luck, it has happened twice and the second one saw Harmanpreet miss her maiden Test fifty by just one run on Day 1 on Thursday, December 14.

When every batter around her was scoring 50-60 for fun, Harmanpreet was on her way to achieving the same when she nudged a Charlie Dean delivery to short covers and took off for a run. Harmanpreet quickly realised that there wasn't any run and she ran back. It seemed like she was comfortably home but England players were excited after Danni Wyatt hit the stumps directly.

The replay showed that Harmanpreet was strolling towards the crease before her bat got stuck before the line. There wasn't any part of the part beyond the line when the ball hit the stumps and England had broken the 116-run partnership with skipper Harmanpreet falling agonisingly one short of her maiden Test fifty.

In a goof-up, the broadcaster showed that Harmanpreet got to her fifty off 81 balls but she never got to the milestone.

Image Source : SCREENGRABHarmanpreet fifty as shown by broadcaster

Thankfully for India, Harmanpreet's wicket didn't start a procession which is the case in the white-ball games as Sneh Rana and Deepti Sharma stitched a 92-run stand after Yastika Bhatia followed her captain to the pavilion. Rana got out before the end of the day's play but Deepti, who smashed her third Test fifty made sure that she stayed unbeaten as India ended the first day on 410/7.

