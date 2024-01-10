Wednesday, January 10, 2024
     
Virat Kohli only 40 runs away joining an elite list during T20I series vs Afghanistan

Former India skipper Virat Kohli is set to make his comeback in T20Is after 14 months. He has been included in India's T20I squad for the upcoming series against Afghanistan starting from January 11 and the man will certainly be aiming quite a few major career milestones.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: January 10, 2024 15:11 IST
Virat Kohli
Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli

Ever since it has been confirmed that Virat Kohli will return to the T20I format for the upcoming series against Afghanistan, the fans are hoping for the cricketer to achieve a lot of his T20 records that were pending since long. Kohli will be playing his first match in the format since November 22 and we listed three T20 records that he can achieve in the series recently.

Meanwhile, the former India captain is perilously close to adding yet another feather to his illustrious cap during the T20I series. Kohli is only 40 runs away from completing 12000 runs at home in his international career. So far, he has amassed 11960 runs aat an average of 59.50 in 216 matches across formats with 38 tons and 59 fifties.

Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis and Kumar Sangakkara are the only batters to score more than 12000 runs at home during their illustrious international careers. The legendary India cricketer Tendulkar is on top in this aspect with a staggering 14192 runs to his name in front of home fans in 258 matches he played in his career. Apart from him, only Ricky Ponting has crossed the 13000-run mark at home in the internationals.

Coming back to Virat Kohli, he can also surpass Sri Lanka's Sangakkara in terms of scoring most runs at home in international cricket. He needs 84 runs to go past the legendary wicketkeeper-batter who amassed 12043 runs in 235 matches played across formats in Sri Lanka.

Most runs scored at home in international cricket

Player Name Runs scored
Sachin Tendulkar (India) 14192
Ricky Ponting (Australia) 13117
Jacques Kallis (South Africa) 12305
Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) 12043
Virat Kohli (India) 11960

