IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli on cusp of achieving three major feats in T20 cricket in series opener

Virat Kohli and records are synonymous to each other. Every time he takes the field, a record is created or broken and something of similar sorts can happen in the upcoming T20I series between India and Afghanistan. Kohli is returning to play T20Is for the first time since November 2022 and will feature in the shortest format for the first time since Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 too.

It shouldn't be a surprise to many that several achievements are waiting for him in the format and the former India skipper can achieve all of them in the first T20I in Mohali itself. Virat Kohli is only 35 runs away from becoming the first Indian and third player overall to complete 12000 runs in T20 cricket. He has so far 11965 runs in 374 T20 matches (357 innings) at an impeccable average of 41.40 and a strike-rate of 133.35 with as many as eight centuries and 91 half-centuries.

Most runs in T20 cricket history

Player Name Runs scored Chris Gayle 14562 runs Shoaib Malik 12993 runs Kieron Pollard 12390 runs Virat Kohli 11965 runs Alex Hales 11736 runs

Another fifty-plus score will also make him only the third cricketer in history to cross the 50-run mark a massive 100 times. Chris Gayle is on top in this aspect with 110 fifty-plus scores while David Warner is next with 107 scores of more than 50.

Most 50+ scores in T20 cricket history

Player Name No. of 50+ scores Chris Gayle 110 David Warner 107 Virat Kohli 99

Meanwhile, one more record Virat Kohli can create is of the most balls faced in the format. If he manages to face 28 deliveries in the first T20I in Mohali, Kohli will become only the third player to play 9000 or more balls in the shortest format of the sport. Shoaib Malik of Pakistan is at number one in this regard having faced 10168 deliveries in 486 times he has batted in T20 cricket with Chris Gayle just below having played 10060 balls during his illustrious career.

Most balls faced in T20 cricket history