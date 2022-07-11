Virat Kohli likely to miss first ODI; injury scare to out-of-form batter

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli likely to miss first ODI against England

As of now it doesn't seem like things are going Virat Kohli's way, be it in any format, be it in any given condition, or be it against any opposition. Kohli who has seen highs and runs like no other is going through one of the toughest times of his career. The helpless smile that he gives after every dismissal these days sums up his story and how desperately he is looking to get out of it.

The struggles of the former Indian captain have followed him to the English tour also. Virat had almost no impact in the recently concluded Test match against England and certainly, he couldn't change it in the two T20I games too. As the Indian team gear up for the ODI challenge against England, reports have surfaced that the out-of-form batter will miss the series opener due to a groin strain. The first ODI is scheduled to be played at the Oval on Tuesday and it is learned that Kohli had sustained a groin strain during the third T20 International.

"Virat has a groin strain during the last game. It can't be confirmed whether it happened during fielding or while batting. He will probably miss the first ODI tomorrow at Oval as the groin needs rest", said a BCCI official. The extent of Kohli's niggle is still not known, but the Indian team management wouldn't mind giving the 33-year-old veteran a break. Kohli did not travel from Nottingham to London in the Indian team bus as speculations are ripe that the former Indian captain had a stopover to get a medical check-up done to assess his condition.

On the other hand, ODI specialists such as Shikhar Dhawan, Shardul Thakur, and Prasidh Krishna had an optional net session at the Oval and they will want to carry their A-game along to make their mark on the Indian team.

