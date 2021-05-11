Virat Kohli impressed with Siraj; counts on him for England vs India series

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Virat Kohli (left) with Mohammed Siraj.

India had enjoyed a lot of success as far as Test success is concerned as it won the historic Australia series Down Under followed by England's annihilation at home with 3-1 series. However, the biggest challenge of the season still remains the World Test Championships final against New Zealand, followed by a five-match Test series against England in their own den.

While India look ever strong with a classic batting line-up, the Virat Kohli-led side also possesses a scathing bowling attack capable of terrorising any batting unit in this world with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami among others.

And one more interesting bowling feature of the side could be Mohammed Siraj, who has enjoyed lot of domestic and international success off late and could be a vital cog for the series in July, at least that's what Kohli feels if we believe the words of Siraj himself.

Following a string of good performances for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021, Siraj said Kohli came up to him heaping praises on his added strengths to his bowling while adding that he will be counting on him in England.

"Recently, after our match vs CSK, Virat bhaiya came and said 'Miaan.. tumhare mein jo changes aaye hain.. those are amazing' (The changes you have brought about in your bowling are amazing). It will be benefitting our team. Be ready for the England tour. All the best. Keep up the good work. These words from one of the best captains in the world motivate me a lot," the young pacer said in an interview with Times of India.

He further added that Kohli backed him as his strike bowler all the time.

"Virat bhaiya always says - 'tere paas ability hai, tu kar sakta hai, tere paas ability hai kisi bhi wicket pe khelne ka, tu kisi bhi batsman ko out kar sakta hai' (You have the ability, the ability play on any wicket and get rid of any batsman)," Siraj said.