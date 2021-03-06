Virat Kohli equals Clive Lloyd for most Test wins as captain; joint-fourth most successful in list

Image Source : BCCI.TV Virat Kohli recorded his 36th win as the captain of the Indian Test team, going level with West Indies great Clive Lloyd.

Indian captain Virat Kohli became the joint-fourth most successful captain in the history of Test cricket, equalling West Indies great Clive Lloyd after India secured an innings and 25-run win over England.

Team India also secured a 3-1 win in the four-match series, securing qualification into the final of the World Test Championship. The side will face New Zealand in the final of the tournament from June 18 at Lord's later this year.

Kohli had already surpassed former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for most Test wins at Home for India. He registered his 22nd Test win in India after leading India to a 10-wicket victory in the third match of the series against England.

Here's the list of most successful captains in Test history:

Graeme Smith (South Africa) - 53 Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 48 Steve Waugh (Australia) - 41 VIRAT KOHLI (INDIA)/Clive Lloyd (West Indies) - 36*

Among Indian captains, Virat Kohli is already the most successful captain history. The win against England in the fourth Test was his 23rd on Indian soil.

In the fourth Test against England, India bowled the visitors out on 205 before putting on 365 in the first innings, thanks to an impressive ton from Rishabh Pant (101) and Washington Sundar's unbeaten 96.

In return, England were bowled out on 135.