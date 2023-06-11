Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's huge record, joins him in two others as modern great continues to rise

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli

IND vs AUS: India's iconic batter Virat Kohli has a special love for Test cricket and Australia. He is currently playing part in the World Test Championship final against the mighty Aussies as Kohli looks to register a dream win for India. With a daunting 444-run target ahead of him, Kohli looks to keep going. Notably, he has shattered a huge record set by Sachin Tendulkar and has joined him in a couple more big feats as he continues his rise to the top.

Kohli breaks Tendulkar's record

Kohli, who has already surpassed Sachin in the number of ICC knockout games played, has now surpassed the Master Blaster in the most runs scored in ICC knockouts. Kohli started his 16th knockout game, the WTC Final with 620 runs to his name, while Tendulkar has 657 runs in 15 knockout matches. Kohli's 14 and 44* after Day 4 has taken his tally to 678, past the Legendary Sachin. He is now the leading Indian run-scorer in ICC knockouts.

Meanwhile, Ricky Ponting occupies the first spot in the tally of most runs in ICC knockouts. The former Australian captain has amassed 731 runs in the elimination stages.

Kohli joins Sachin in two other records

Meanwhile, Kohli has joined the former Indian player in two other tallies. The modern-day great has become only the second player in the world to score over 5000 International runs against Australia. Kohli has 5003 runs after Day 4 and only Tendulkar has more - 6707 runs against the Aussies.

The 34-year-old has also become the fifth Indian player to amass more than 2000 runs in Test cricket against Australia. His unbeaten 44, has saw him go to 2037 runs, behind Cheteshwar Pujara on fourth with 2074 runs. The other three Indian batters are - Tendulkar - 3630 runs, VVS Laxman - 2434 runs and Rahul Dravid - 2143 runs.

Latest Cricket News