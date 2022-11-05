Follow us on Image Source : BCCI AB de Villiers wishes Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli Birthday: Virat Kohli and AB de Villers, two great friends and two great former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates. Whenever the fans hear the name of these two together, they get in awe of the friendship bond the two share between them. On the field and off the field too, people have seen the two cricketers sharing memorable moments with each other. And on Virat Kohli's Birthday, his special friend and former teammate AB de Villiers shared a video message to wish the Indian icon.

"I hope you’re doing well. I’m currently in Bangalore. Um, it’s quite ironic because I’m sending you a message just to wish you a happy birthday on the 5th of November. I hope you have a fantastic day. You are one hell of a cricket player, but you are a much better human being. Thank you very much for your friendship. Thanks for being a great teammate and just a great man." de Villiers said in a video shared by RCB's official Twitter handle.

de Villers further wished Kohli and the whole Indian team for the T20 World Cup 2022. "Happy birthday. All the best for the World Cup to you and the whole India team. I really hope you go all the way and have fun. Maybe find South Africa the final it will be very entertaining. Happy birthday, have a great day, and I’m thinking of you, cheers," de Villiers said.

The Indian cricket team is eyeing to bring the T20 World Cup home and are currently on the top spot in the points table in Group 2. India have 6 points from 4 games, while the second-placed team South Africa have 5 points from 4 matches. The two will feature in their last Super 12 matches on Sunday. While South Africa will take on the Netherlands, India will lock horns against Zimbabwe in the final Super 12 game.

