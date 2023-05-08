Virat doesn't play the first ball like this: MS Dhoni cites RCB batter's name in CSK locker room | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli

Chennai Super Kings are having a wonderful season as they are in second place in the IPL 2023 Points table. MS Dhoni's side has won 6 out of 11 games with one being a no-result outing and have 13 points in their bag. They defeated Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in their last match on Saturday at their home venue of MA Chidambaram Stadium by 6 wickets. The openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway and Shivam Dube made MI's work light and chased down the target of 140 with ease.

Notably, after the match MS Dhoni was seen citing Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli's name in CSK's dressing room. In a being surfaced on social media, Dhoni is seen talking to one of his CSK members and referring to Kohli's style of play. "Virat doesn’t play the first ball like this. It is always here," Dhoni was heard saying in Chennai's dressing room. Notably, there is also a Television visible in the dressing room where RCB's match against Delhi Capitals was being played.

Watch the Video Here:

Chennai emphatically returned to winnings ways in their 11th game against MI. They did not win a game before the reverse fixture against Mumbai for two weeks. CSK's three games before the MI clash, handed Dhoni's men only one point, courtesy of a washout against Lucknow Super Giants. They are back in the top 2 and are positioned well to finish there with three games in hand.

The four-time champions will now face Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in the remaining fixtures at home and away. Their next outing is against DC at Chepauk on May 10. The yellow army will then host KKR in their penultimate game on May 14. CSK's final game will be against DC in the national capital on May 20.

CSK's squad for IPL 2023:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, RS Hangargekar, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

