Monday, June 03, 2024
     
Quinton de Kock eyes to go past Babar Azam's tally in T20 World Cup

South Africa are set to face Sri Lanka in their T20 World Cup opener on June 3 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Quinton de Kock didn't have a great Indian Premier League (IPL) season this time around but will look to do well in the mega event.

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: June 03, 2024 16:44 IST
T20 World Cup 2024
Image Source : GETTY Quinton de Kock and Babar Azam

South Africa opener Quinton de Kock will be taking the field today in their T20 World Cup opener against Sri Lanka in New York. Both teams will be looking to start their campaign on a high even as the Proteas opener will be eyeing to go past Pakistan's captain Babar Azam in the list of most runs scored in the history of the mega event.

Babar has so far scored 427 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 114.47 with five fifties to his name and De Kock is only 17 runs behind him in this aspect. The southpaw has so far mustered 410 runs in 18 innings at a strike rate of 130.99 with two half-centuries and looks certain to add more runs to his tally.

De Kock and Babar's runs in T20 World Cup so far

Player Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Fifties
Babar Azam 13 427 35.58 114.47 5
Quinton de Kock 18 410 24.11 130.99 2

Meanwhile, De Kock also has a chance to jump the queue in the list of most runs scored for South Africa in T20 World Cup history. He is the fourth highest run-scorer at the moment and needs only 24 runs to go past legendary Jacques Kallis in this aspect. Kallis scored 433 runs in the mega event during his glittering career with three fifties to his name.

AB de Villiers is on top of this list having amassed 717 runs in 29 innings at a strike rate of 143.4 with five scores in excess of 50. JP Duminy is next with 568 runs in 23 innings at an average of 40.57 and a strike rate of 129.68 with two fifties to his name.

Most runs for South Africa in T20 World Cup

Players Runs scored
AB de Villiers 717
JP Duminy 568
Jacques Kallis 433
Quinton de Kock 410
