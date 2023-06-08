Thursday, June 08, 2023
     
Trent Boult set to return to international cricket but no contract from New Zealand

Trent Boult has committed with New Zealand but will not get a contract ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

June 08, 2023
In a big boost to New Zealand's preparations for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Trent Boult is set to return to the national team setup. The star pacer committed to the team after announcing his desire to play in the World Cup. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has offered Boult a casual playing agreement and also released new full-time contracts for 20 players on Wednesday, June 7.

Boult, 33, decided to skip a full-time contract with the Kiwis in August 2022 to focus on playing franchise cricket and also to spend more time with his family. He last played international cricket in the ICC T20 World Cup semi-final clash against Pakistan in November and was part of Rajasthan Royals in the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2023.

However, according to a report from ICC, both Boult and NZC were looking for mutual agreement upon the player's return to the national team setup. Boult is now expected to be part of New Zealand's setup for the ODI World Cup in India which will definitely boost the Kiwis' chances in the mega tournament.

NZC also offered a full-time contract to experienced pacer Adam Milne after the latter's impressive performances in the recent ODIs against Pakistan. New Zealand head coach Gary Stead highlighted Milne's stellar performances over the last few years and said that the right-arm pacer earned the contract offer. 

“Adam’s worked exceptionally hard and has shown good resilience over the past few years to be in a position to earn this contract offer," Stead said. “He’s always been a top-class bowler and we were impressed by his consistent contributions in the recent home summer and tour of Pakistan.”  

New Zealand Players offered central contracts for 2023-24: Finn Allen, Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young

