Thomas Cup 2022: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announces Rs 1 crore cash award to Indian Badminton Team

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has announced a reward for Indian Badminton Team (file photo)

Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports to give reward of Rs 1 crore to the Badminton Team which won India's maiden Thomas Cup on Sunday. Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur made the announcement on his Twitter handle after India beat Indonesia in the final to script history.

"Congratulations to the Indian men’s badminton team for winning the Thomas Cup! This extraordinary feat, with successive victories over Malaysia, Denmark, and Indonesia, calls for matching honour by the nation," said Anurag in a post.

India, at last, got its hand on the top prize in badminton, as they thrashed the 14-time champions Indonesia with World Championships medallist Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, and the world number 8 doubles duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy producing memorable performances.

In the first men's singles game, Lakshya Sen beat Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 8-21, 21-17, 21-16. In the first men's doubles game, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21, 23-21, 21-19. Kidambi Srikanth defeated Jonatan Christie 21-19, 23-21 in straight sets in the second men's singles match.