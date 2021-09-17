T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli hailed for 'unselfish decision' after stepping down as India T20 captain

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has praised Virat Kohli's decision to step down as India's T20 captain, labelling the move as a "very unselfish" one.

Kohli on Thursday announced that he will no longer be India's skipper in the shortest format after the completion of the T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman.

In a lengthy statement, the prolific batsman said that he arrived at the decision after consulting with current India coach Ravi Shastri and has also discussed the issue with Rohit, who is an "essential part of the leadership group".

The 32-year-old Kohli also cited "immense workload" behind his decision, paving the way for Rohit to take over the reins. "I've decided to step down as the T20 captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October.

"Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all three formats and captaining regularly for last five to six years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead Indian team in Test and ODI cricket," Kohli explained in his statement.

Vaughan hailed Kohli's decision and said that the move will ease off some pressure from the batting great's shoulders. "Well Done... that's a very unselfish decision and also one which will give you some nice space to hopefully relax a little away from all the pressures," Vaughan replied on Kohli's Instagram post.

Kohli has played 90 T20Is scoring 3159 runs with 28 fifties. He captained India in 45 of those games winning 27 and losing 14. He has a winning percentage of 65.11.