T20 World Cup 2022: Marcus Stoinis inspires Australia to bounce back as defending champs outclass Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2022: The Australian cricket team on Tuesday made a scintillating comeback in the tournament after beating Sri Lanka by 7 wickets. The Aaron Finch side edged past Dasun Shanaka and co. in their second match to stay in contention for the Semifinal.

Chasing 158 at the Perth Stadium, the Aussie side managed to wrap the contest inside 17 overs on the back of knocks from Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell. Stoinis scored a blistering 59 off 18 balls, while Maxwell played a cameo of 23 from 12 balls. Aaron Finch held one end up with a knock of 31 off 42 balls. With this win, Australia won their first match after losing the opening encounter against New Zealand.

After being asked to bat first, Sri Lanka managed to score 157. For the Lankan side, Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka starred. While the former held one end up to give a careful start, Asalanka exploded, in the end, to take Sri Lanka to 157. However, the target was not enough to stop the defending champions.

Australia faced drubbing against New Zealand in their opening encounter of the Super 12 stage. In pursuit of 200 runs, the Aussies were bowled out for 111, giving the black caps a big 89-run win.

Whereas, Sri Lanka won their first match against Ireland. The Lankan side belted the contest by 9 wickets when they chased down 129 runs in 15 overs. Australia will now face England in a blockbuster encounter on October 28 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Sri Lanka will now lock horns against New Zealand on October 29 at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia Playing XI:

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka Playing XI:

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

