T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and How to watch Namibia vs Netherlands Round 1 on TV, online?

T20 World Cup 2022: It will be Namibia taking on the Netherlands on the third day of the T20 World Cup 2022. Namibia, stunned the former winners Sri Lanka in the opening game, while the Dutch side edged past UAE in a thrilling contest on Day 1. Both the teams have one win and another victory will boost the chances for the Super 12 stage. Ahead of the cash, here are all the details, including live streaming.

When will Namibia vs Netherlands Round 1 match in T20 World Cup be played?

Namibia vs Netherlands Round 1 T20 World Cup match will be played on Monday, October 17th at 9:30 AM IST.

What is the venue for Namibia vs Netherlands Round 1 match in T20 World Cup?

Namibia vs Netherlands Round 1 T20 World Cup match will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

Namibia vs Netherlands Round 1 T20 World Cup match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch Namibia vs Netherlands Round 1 match in the T20 World Cup match online?

Namibia vs Netherlands Round 1 T20 World Cup match will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Namibia vs the Netherlands

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Nicol Loftie Eaton, Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Michael van Lingen, Ben Shikongo, Karl Birkenstock, Lohan Louwrens, Helao Ya France.

