T20 World Cup 2022: Big Blow for India as Jasprit Bumrah officially out; Shami or Chahar likely to replace

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah officially out of T20 World Cup; Shami or Chahar likely to replace

Inda's ace pacer Jasprit Burmah has been officially ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup after a back injury. The extent of the injury is still unknown, but this comes as a big blow for India. While there is no official word on his replacement, Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar are his likely replacement.

The 28-year-old who returned to the Indian team for the T20 World Cup and the home series against South Africa and Australia will now likely miss the showpiece Down Under in Australia. The veteran star pulled out of the Indian team for the first T20I against South Africa on Monday due to a back injury.

This now means that either Deepak Chahar or Mohammed Shami will be roped in as a replacement for the injured star. While the likes of Umran Malik and Umesh Yadav could also be roped in. Shami at the moment looks to be the like-to-like replacement but even has struggled of late due to Covid-19.

Bumrah has scalped 70 wickets for India and is only behind Yuzvedndra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for most wickets for India in the T20I format. His absence will leave a big hole to fill in as team India will now face an uphill task to replace Bumrah.

Latest Cricket News