Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ODI series: Live Streaming and Broadcast details

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Kusal Mendis (left) and Sikandar Raza (right).

The dawn of a new era in Sri Lankan cricketing history is about to unfold as the newly-appointed ODI skipper Kusal Mendis is all set to lead the team in the first game of the three-match ODI series at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday (January 7).

This is Mendis' first series after being appointed as full-time captain and the right-handed batter would like to start with a bang. Sri Lanka have named an 18-member squad for the series and it has witnessed the return of old warhorses Akila Dananjaya and Avishka Fernando.

The squad announced by the Upul Tharanga-led selection committee has a fine balance of youth and experience and will be expected to achieve the desired outcome in the series.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe will be led by Craig Ervine and they also boast of match-winners in their line-up. While the skipper and Sikandar Raza will be responsible for scoring runs, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani will be expected to take wickets with the ball in hand.

When will Sri Lanka face Zimbabwe in the first ODI?

Sri Lanka will take on Zimbabwe in the first game of the three-match series on Saturday (January 5).

Where will Sri Lanka play Zimbabwe in the first ODI?

Sri Lanka will square off against Zimbabwe in the first ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Where to watch Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ODI series on TV?

The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe series will be broadcast live on the Sony Ten 5 and Sony Ten 5 HD TV channels.

Where to watch the live stream of Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ODI series?

The ODI series between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will be streamed live on Sony LIV and FanCode.

Sri Lanka's ODI Squad:

Pathum Nissanka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis(c/wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Akila Dananjaya, Avishka Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Janith Liyanage, Sahan Arachchige, Dilshan Madushanka

Zimbabwe's ODI Squad:

Joylord Gumbie(wk), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Milton Shumba, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Craig Ervine (c), Sikandar Raza, Clive Madande, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Faraz Akram, Tony Munyonga, Tapiwa Mufudza, Ryan Burl