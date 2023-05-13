SRH vs LSG: IPL 2023, Today Match Prediction- Who will win Match 58, Top Performers, pitch & weather report

Follow us on Image Source : AP SRH vs LSG

The 58th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see the Sunrisers Hyderabad lock horns against Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Both teams are in a must-win situation and a loss will likely knock them out of the competition. SRH are currently at the ninth place in the points table with four wins from 10 matches while LSG are at fifth position with 11 points from 11 matches.

LSG are already without their skipper KL Rahul who has been ruled out of the rest of the season with Krunal Pandya leading the side. Moreover, their premier pacer Mark Wood has also left the camp to be with his wife during the birth of their baby. There are no injury issues for SRH apart from Mayank Agarwal who surprisingly didn't play the last game and wasn't even named in the list of substitute players. There is no clarity on his availability yet again though.

Match Details

Match: IPL 2023, Match 58

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and JioCinema

Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh/Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(wk), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Vivrant Sharma, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(wk), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya(c), Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur

Pitch and Weather Report

The surface at the venue is likely to be on the slower side with this being an afternoon game. The last three matches here have been won by the teams batting first. So the side winning the toss is likely to opt to bat first and then look to defend the total.

Weather is set to remain clear during the match time with the temperatures hovering around 40 Degrees Celsius.

Predictions

Best Batter of the Match: Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi hasn't set the stage on fire the way he would've liked to so far in IPL 2023. But he is one of the better batters in the SRH line-up. With the surface likely to be on the slower side, Tripathi might be the right person for the home team to be in the middle. Expect him to hold one end for SRH in this game.

Best Bowler of the Match: Mayank Markande

Mayank Markande has been surprisingly bowling well in this season. He is the top wicket-taker for SRH this season with 11 scalps to his name and will be key for them in the middle overs in this encounter.

Who will win the Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

