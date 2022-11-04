PIL filed in Calcutta HC over removal of Sourav Ganguly from BCCI President post, know details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sourav Ganguly

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed at Calcutta High Court against the removal of Sourav Ganguly from the post of BCCI President.This PIL has been filed by advocate Ramprasad Sarkar, and is likely to be heard on Tuesday.

In the year 2019, former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly became the BCCI President. His three-year term ended in 2022.

He also expressed his intention to become the president once again but the Indian board said that there is no tradition of repeating the board president in this office, so he will have to leave the post. He was replaced by Roger Binny, a former Indian fast bowler and member of the 1983 World winning team, as the President of the BCCI.



Sarkar argued that Ganguly was removed from the post despite there being a clear order from the Supreme Court that he could continue for another three years. "The apex court order also cleared the way for Jay Shah to continue as BCCI Secretary for another three years till 2025. However, despite Shah continuing to remain in his chair, Ganguly was removed," he said.

He also said that being the former captain of the Indian cricket team and a former player of the Bengal team, Ganguly is the pride of Bengal. "This is an insult to the state. There is surely some political conspiracy behind his dismissal," he stated.

There was a tremendous political ruckus in West Bengal after Ganguly's removal from the post of BCCI President. Apart from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, many leaders had given statements in his favour and called his removal a political conspiracy and injustice to him.

After being removed from the post of BCCI President, Ganguly had announced that he would contest to become the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) but he withdrew at the last minute. He later spoke of backing his elder brother, Snehasish Ganguly for the position.

