SL vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Kusal Mendis surpasses Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma in scoring chart

Sri Lanka pulled off a thrilling two-wicket win over Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 match with in-form batter Kusal Mendis recording another impressive knock to continue his red-hot form in ODIs. Kusal top-scored with 91 runs off 87 balls and Sadeera Samarwickrama added crucial 48 runs in a Super 4 match to top the scoring chart in the ongoing tournament.

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam has struggled for consistency in this tournament but dominated the scoring chart due to his sensational 151-run knock against Nepal in the opening game on August 30. He scored 29 runs against Sri Lanka today to surpass Indian captain Rohit Sharma's 195-run tally and topped the scoring chart. Mohammad Rizwan also surpassed Rohit to claim the second spot after an impressive unbeaten 86-run knock today.

But Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama's impressive knocks in the second innings saw a major shuffle in the scoring chart. Kusal topped the chart with 253 runs in five innings and Sadeera settled for the second place with 215 runs in five innings as Sri Lanka chased the 253-run target on the innings' last ball.

Leading run-getter in Asia Cup 2023:

Kusal Mendis - 253 runs in 5 innings Sadeera Samarawickrama - 215 runs in 5 innings Babar Azam - 207 runs in 4 innings Mohammad Rizwan - 195 runs in 4 innings Rohit Sharma - 194 runs in 4 innings

Both Media and Samarawickrama will be looking to fight for the top spot as Sri Lanka clash against Rohit Sharma-led Indian team in the Asia Cup 2023 final on Sunday, September 17 at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium.

Pakistan Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zaman Khan

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana

