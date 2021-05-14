Shafali Verma receives maiden Test, ODI call-up as India announce squads for England tour

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shafali Verma

Teenage sensation Shafali Verma on Friday earned maiden ODI and Test call-up as India announced their limited-overs and red-ball squad for the upcoming women's tour of England. The women's national side is set to play a one-off Test match before playing three ODIs and as many T20Is against England.

Rookie Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batswoman Indrani Roy also earned a maiden call-up to the Indian women's Test and ODI set-up while senior left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad missed out as she's recovering from coronavirus. Along with Shafali, Shikha Pandey has also made it to all three squads.

Veteran Mithali Raj will be leading the side in the one-off Test and three ODIs before Harmanpreet Kaur takes charge in the T20Is.

While the solitary Test is scheduled to start from June 16th in Bristol, the three ODI games will be played on June 27th, June 30th, and July 3rd. The final leg of the tour, comprising three T20Is, will start with the first match on July 9th in Northants and end with the final game on July 15th in Chelmsford.

India’s Senior Women squad for Test & ODI: Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.

India’s Senior Women squad for T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain) Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur.