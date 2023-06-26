Sarfaraz Khan's celebration was for his teammates, not selector Chetan Sharma, says source close to cricketer

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan's non-selection for the India tour of West Indies in Test squad has become the headline in the Indian cricketing circles. A lot of former cricketers have also reacted on the youngster conitnuously getting ignored despite a strong show in Ranji Trophy in the last few years. A recent report suggested that the reason for Sarfaraz Khan's conduct on and off the field is not proper.

Moreover, his finger-pointing celebration during one of the Ranji matches had also reportedly not gone down well with the selectors. It was reported that Chetan Sharma was present at the venue during that game but the source has now confirmed that selector at the ground was Salil Ankola. Moreover, the celebration was never for any selector and it was only for his Mumbai teammates.

"Sarfaraz's celebration during a Ranji match in Delhi was meant for his teammates and coach Amol Mujumdar, who had doffed his hat. The selector present was Salil Ankola and not Chetan Sharma. Sarfaraz took the team out of pressure situation and the celebration was one of relief. Is it even wrong to be exalted in your celebration and that too when you are pointing towards your own dressing room," source close to cricketers told PTI.

Another incident of MP coach Chandrakant Pandit not being happy with Sarfaraz Khan and his attitude was also brought into light recently but the source stated that Pandit always treated him like his son. "Chandu sir treats him like a son. He has always had good things to say about him and knows him since he was 14 years old. He would never be angry on Sarfaraz," source added.

