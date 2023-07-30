Sanju Samson gets dismissed cheaply in 2nd ODI, stands in disbelief after being bamboozled by Cariah - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/GETTY Sanju Samson got out after scoring just 9 runs in the second ODI

Yet another opportunity has gone begging for Sanju Samson as the 28-year-old Indian wicketkeeper batter got out cheaply when he earned a recall into the line-up in the second ODI against the West Indies, however, he failed to make it count. Samson, who is already getting very rare opportunities, finally got a chance to play an ODI but he scored just nine runs after leg-spinner Yannic Cariah bowled a jaffa to dismiss him.

India were in trouble having lost stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya an over ago as they needed Samson and Suryakumar Yadav to stitch a big partnership but Cariah had other ideas. Cariah bowled a length delivery on off-stump, which turned away and Samson had a prod at it. The ball took his outside edge away straight into the hands of the slip fielder Brandon King as the visitors lost their 5th wicket for just 23 runs.

Samson stood there in disbelief as he just couldn't fathom what just happened there. Samson had to be almost pushed out of the ground as he couldn't believe how he got out. The video of Samson's reaction has gone viral:

Watch the video here:

After Samson too, Surya, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur were the only ones who got into double figures as the Indian team folded for a paltry score of 181 runs. Shardul, who helped the score get to 181 with a couple of boundaries, was responsible for India's fightback with the ball as he dismissed both the openers apart from the wicket of Alick Athanaze.

Kuldeep Yadav joined the party with the wicket of Shimron Hetmyer, but West Indies skipper Shai Hope ensured that no more wickets were lost and the hosts got home to seal an emphatic win.

Samson might not get another opportunity in the ODI series with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma set to come back into the third ODI.

