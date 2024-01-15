Sachin Tendulkar debunks fake news associated with daughter Sara, calls 'misuse of technology disturbing'

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES & SARA TENDULKAR INSTAGRAM Sachin Tendulkar Sara Tendulkar.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has debunked a fake video which claims that his daughter Sara earns INR 1,80,000 daily by playing online games on an application "Skyward Aviator Quest". Sachin took to his 'X' account, formerly Twitter, to expose a deepfake video that is going viral across social media platforms.

The video features a deepfake of Sachin who can be heard saying that his daughter Sara makes a huge sum of money daily by playing games on the above-mentioned platform.

"These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers. Social Media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and deepfakes," Sachin captioned his post on X.

Notably, this is not the first time someone has targeted Sara through the misuse of technological advancements. In November 2023, a deepfake of Sara had taken social media by storm, urging her to take to her Instagram account and issue a clarification regarding her rumoured 'X' account.

"Social media is a wonderful space for all of us to share our joys, sorrows and daily activities. However, it is disconcerting to see the misuse of technology as it takes away from the truth and authenticity of the internet. I have come across some deepfake photos of me which are far from reality.

"@SaraTendulkar_ on X (formerly Twitter) declares itself as parody but has obviously been created with an intent to impersonate her and mislead people. I do not have an account on X and I hope X looks into such accounts and suspends them. Entertainment should never come at the expense of truth. Let's encourage communication that is based in trust and reality," read Sara's Instagram story.