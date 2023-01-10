Follow us on Image Source : MI EMIRATES TWITTER SA20: Inaugural season of SA20 all set for kick off, but Bizarre rules catch attention I Know More

The inaugural season of the SA20 is all set for kickoff as the premier competition in South Africa takes center stage with a brand-new look. However, one thing that has caught the attention of the world is the bizarre rules that have been implemented by the league as they try to start a new trend. The opening match of the SA20 will see MI Cape Town take on the Paarl Royals at the Newlands in Cape Town on Tuesday (January 10).

What are the bizarre rules?

The SA20 will see a big twist as the captains will be allowed to name their Playing XI after the toss has taken place. While there is plenty of debate on the new rule, the organizers have stated that “they want to improve the quality of the product" while "preserving the sanctity" of the game. While there is plenty of debate about the rule, SA20 has defended its decision to make use of it for the entire season.

Why is the rule controversial?

According to the current laws of cricket, the team captain has to submit the Playing XI prior to the toss to the match referee. This means that captains and coaches can’t make any major changes in the team after the toss has taken place. However, the new rule will allow the captains to twist the team accordingly, that is play extra bowler, the extra batter, or all-rounder if they play against the run of play.

What are the other rules?

Another unique change to the SA20 is that there will be no overthrow runs if an "intentional" run-out attempt results in the ball deflecting off the stumps. The organisers said this was to encourage "positive and attacking fielding."

There will also be a bonus point up for grabs in every game. Beyond the four points for a win, if a team can win with a run rate that is 1.25 times their opponents', they will earn a fifth point. Another change they've introduced is that there will be no run off a "free-hit" delivery if that ball hits the batter's wicket.

Other Leagues with Experiments

The Big Bash League in Australia introduced "Power Surge" (powerplay overs split into 4+2), "Bash Boost" (bonus point for better score at halfway stage) and "X-Factor" (substitute player at over 10). Similarly, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is introducing the "Impact Player" rule into the competition after completing a trial run in their domestic T20 tournament.

