SA20: Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape final shifted to reserve day owing to poor weather

Follow us on Image Source : IANS Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape will now take place on Sunday.

The SA20 final between Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape, which was scheduled for Saturday at Wanderers Stadium, has been postponed due to unfavorable weather conditions.

The match has been rescheduled for Sunday. The preparations for the match have been affected, with the pitch being covered for three days and receiving over 200mm of rainfall since Wednesday. The South African Weather Service forecasts additional showers for Saturday and clearer weather for Sunday.

SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith, said: “We’ve engaged the match officials, teams, groundsman, stakeholders and the SA Weather Service, and postponing the match is the best decision to allow for the possibility of a full match in drier conditions. We want to give the teams and spectators a memorable final."

More to follow..

