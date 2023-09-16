SA vs AUS: South Africa break India's world record of most four hundred-plus scores registered in ODIs

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Heinrich Klaasen and Rohit Sharma

SA vs AUS: Heinrich Klaasen's jaw-dropping knock of 174 off just 83 balls helped South Africa register a massive 164-run win over Australia in the 4th ODI of the five-match series. Klaasen went berserk at the SuperSport Park in Centurion in what will be called a knock for the ages. Due to his magical innings, the Proteas went on to break India's world record of most four hundred-plus scores registered in ODI cricket and went on to create a few more feats in the format.

Klaasen registered the highest score hit by any batter coming in at number five or lower in ODI cricket. His 174 was 12 ahead of the next best - AB de Villiers and Jos Buttler, both of whom scored 162 in 2015 and 2022, respectively. He raced to 150 in just 77 balls, the fourth fastest to the mark in ODI cricket history.

This was South Africa's seventh score of over four hundred in ODIs and they go past India's tally of six such totals. Notably, England stand in third with five such scores, whereas Australia hold the joint-fourth position along with Sri Lanka - two such scores each.

South Africa broke England's record for most runs in the last 10 overs

Notably, the hosts went on to break the world record of hitting most runs in the final 10 overs in an ODI innings. Due to Klaasen and David Miller's onslaught, the Proteas amassed 173 runs in the final 10 overs of their innings, nine more than the earlier record of England. The three Lions scored 164 runs in the final 10 overs in an ODI against the Netherlands in 2022.

Latest Cricket News